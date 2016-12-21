|
UNITED STATES - JAPAN
China, Trump and domestic policy: the reasons for Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor
The Japanese prime minister wants to strengthen the ''alliance of hope " with Washington in anticipation of the next American president’s moves. China urges Abe to apologize for the Nanjing Massacre. Premier’s approval rating at 60%.
|
