28 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/28/2016, 13.03

    UNITED STATES - JAPAN

    China, Trump and domestic policy: the reasons for Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor



    The Japanese prime minister wants to strengthen the ''alliance of hope " with Washington in anticipation of the next American president’s moves. China urges Abe to apologize for the Nanjing Massacre. Premier’s approval rating at 60%.

    Honolulu (AsiaNews) - We must never "repeat the horrors of war, this is the solemn oath that Japan has taken”, stated the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday concluding the visit to the military base at Pearl Harbor, where on December 7, 1941 a Japanese air force attack  caused 2400US casualties. Abe, who has not apologized for the incident, is the first Japanese leader to visit the memorial of the USS Arizona, one of the battleships sunk in the attack.

    Accompanied by Obama, the prime minister prayed for the dead and renewed the ''hope alliance" with Washington. Abe also thanked the United States for its efforts in re-establishing diplomatic relations after the end of World War II. The Prime Minister had the opportunity to shake hands and talk with some survivors of the attack.

    According to analysts, the objective of Abe's visit is threefold: strengthening relations ahead  of the new president Donald Trump taking power; strengthening the alliance with the United States to counter China; win support in his country for the forthcoming elections.

    The next occupant of the White House is a source of disquiet in Tokyo for several reasons. During the election campaign the tycoon has questioned the value of the US military presence in Japan (which aids Tokyo especially against North Korea’s threat of nuclear weapons) and the overall structure of regional security, which according Trump would rely too heavily on Washington. The new president also suggested that Japan's produce its own nuclear weaponry.

    The second aspect that worries Abe is an economic one. Trump, in fact, promised to abandon the TTP (Trans Pacific Partnership), a free trade agreement that the Japanese Prime Minister strongly supported, approved by parliament in early December. Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo, said that the Trump decision "would significantly worsen trade relations between the two countries." Shinzo Abe was the first international leader to meet with the newly elected American president, in an 90 minute talk after which he described him as "a leader in which I can have full confidence."

    Relations with Washington are considered fundamental by Tokyo to limit the influence of China in the Asia-Pacific. Beijing aims for economic and military dominance in the region, assuming an increasingly decisive attitude in disputed waters and East China Sea. Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor was not well received by China, which claims that Japan needs to do as much with China to mend the tears caused by the war. Quansheng Zhao, a professor at American University, suggested that Abe also visit Nanjing, where in 1937 Japanese troops massacred Chinese civilians and disarmed soldiers.

    The Japanese prime minister is in the fourth year of his second term. According to opinion polls his approval rate at home is at 60%. His entourage believe that the historic visit to Pearl Harbor could give Abe a sufficient advantage to win hypothetical early elections in 2017. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    abe
    obama
    pearl
    harbor
    china
    sea
    Tpp
    war
    economy











    See also

    27/12/2016 10:22:00 UNITED STATES - JAPAN
    Shinzo Abe lands in Hawaii: Today he will visit Pearl Harbor

    Barack Obama will accompany him to the place of the attack. The Japanese Prime Minister will pray for the dead but will not apologize It is the first time that leaders of both countries visit the memorial together.



    11/02/2008 CHINA
    End of the Pearl River industrial "miracle"
    This part of Guangdong was the true engine of the Chinese economic miracle. But now there is a shortage of labour, which is being lured away by better salaries in other regions, and production costs are rising. The region is seeking to encourage development of cutting edge services and industries.

    09/09/2011 CHINA
    Chinese inflation slows, stock market rises
    Inflation at 6.2% in August, after 6.5% in July. Prices of pork meat also slow to a steady climb: +45.5% in August after +57% in July. Cautious, but positive reaction on stock market. Expert: Inflation will remain high, structural reforms are needed to avoid middle income families bearing the brunt.

    18/01/2011 CHINA - USA
    Hu Jintao in the United States. A state banquet, an economic feast, a fast in human rights
    In 2006, with Bush, Hu was given only a "working lunch". Contracts signed yesterday with Chinese entrepreneurs to the tune of 600 billion dollars. More to come. The Yuan, North Korea, Iran, climate change among the topics to be discussed. Demonstrations by Christian groups and Tibetan activists outside the White House.

    07/11/2009 CHINA - UNITED STATES
    For Beijing, Tibet is the thorn in the side of China–U.S. relations
    On the eve of U.S. President's trip to China, Beijing calls for guarantees on "security and national sovereignty." The reference is to Taiwan and the "Tibet issue", which are essential for a "growth of bilateral relations". In return China opens on climate, trade, nuclear and military cooperation.



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.