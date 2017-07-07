|
|
» 07/13/2017, 13.24
CHINA
China: Djibouti home to Beijing’s first foreign military base
The main role of the base is to support the Chinese warships used in the region in anti-piracy operations. Even the United States, France and Japan have permanent military bases in Djibouti. The former French colony is strategically located, offering access to the strait of Bab el-Mandeb connecting the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
|
News feed
|
Books
