12/30/2016, 14.32
NEPAL - CHINA
Christopher Sharma
China and Nepal announce first joint military exercises. To Delhi’s irritation
The Nepalese army will be formed to address the theaters of war and terrorist attacks. China wants to expand its influence and restrain the movements for the liberation of Tibet.
See also
19/12/2007 CHINA – INDIA
First joint military exercises between long-standing enemies Beijing and New Delhi
Starting tomorrow till 28 December, the two countries will train together in the mountains of Yunnan. This is the first step in a process designed to improve relations between the two traditional rivals who have not yet formally ended the 1962 war. Meanwhile trade is growing.
25/11/2010 KOREA
South Koreans wait as Seoul sends more marines to island
South Korean president changes the rules of engagement, beefs up defence on Yeonpyeong Island and along the maritime border after an attack two days ago. Northern defector tells AsiaNews that Kim Jong-un is behind the incident as he confirms his brutality by ordering an attack against helpless civilians to hold onto power.
11/12/2006 PAKISTAN – CHINA
Joint Sino-Pakistani military exercises to begin today
The 10-day-long anti-terrorism exercises involving Pakistani and Chinese military begin. Beijing is Islamabad’s main arms supplier, possibly including non conventional weapons.
22/07/2010 KOREA – US – UN
Pyongyang rejects new sanctions, US military exercises
A spokesperson for the North Korean delegation attending an ASEAN regional forum in Hanoi slams new US sanctions against North Korea, saying joint US-South Korean military exercises are a threat to peace.
18/08/2005 CHINA RUSSIA
China-Russia war games under way, aimed at US
|
