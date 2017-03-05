|
CHINA
China to tighten controls on online news, create new Chinese Wikipedia
New rules will come into force on 1st June. All online news producers will need a government permit. Joint ventures with foreign media will need a security assessment. Chinese journalists will no longer be able to produce their own news content. China is ranked 176th in terms of world press freedom. The new Chinese encyclopedia will have 600,000 fewer articles than Wikipedia and will be written by specialised staff. Internet users will not be able to contribute. For Wikipedia co-founder, censorship is “stupid."
