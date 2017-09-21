|
|
» 09/27/2017, 13.38
CHINA
Paul Wang
Chinese Communist Party is powerless, as religion enters stadiums
Henan Jianye won a match avoiding relegation after 15 Taoist priests performed a prayer on their football pitch before the match. Since it improved its stadium's feng-shui, a Guangzhou team has been on a winning streak.
|
|
