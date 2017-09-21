27 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/27/2017, 13.38

    CHINA

    Chinese Communist Party is powerless, as religion enters stadiums

    Paul Wang

    Henan Jianye won a match avoiding relegation after 15 Taoist priests performed a prayer on their football pitch before the match. Since it improved its stadium's feng-shui, a Guangzhou team has been on a winning streak.

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews) – The huge apparatus of the Chinese Communist Party employed to eradicate or at least stifle religion has struck out again despite compulsory atheism lessons, restrictive regulations on religious activities, control over places of worship, not to mention prison and fines for those who disobey.

    On 24 September, shortly before a match between Henan Jianye and Shandong Luneng, 15 Taoist priests, in their traditional black robes, showed up on the home pitch to perform a propitiatory ceremony in favour of the host team, Henan Jianye, which was in danger of relegation.

    The ritual took place in front of the stadium audience with prayers and incense sticks, offered in front of an altar-looking platform surrounded by yellow Taoist flags and banners with slogans such as ‘It’s Heaven’s will for Jianye to win’.

    The prayer was successful: Henan Jianye won 2 to 1. However, this kind of religious activity in an unregistered site sparked criticism from the Chinese Football Association (CFA), which launched an investigation into the club since football pitches cannot be used for religious activities.

    The day after the match, in a statement posted on Sina weibo (the Chinese Twitter), the CFA said “It’s inappropriate and unprofessional to host such a ceremony. Soccer should be soccer, and we call on all soccer fans to cheer for your team in a rational way”.

    The statement went on to say that “Instead of asking for help from gods outside the pitch, Henan should seek victory through self-endeavour and battling on it”.

    For its part, the club issued a press release yesterday expressing its opposition to religious activities on football pitches and promised to rectify “our mistakes”. It blamed fans who were anxious “for the team to pull it together and fight to stay in the league”.

    “We understand and appreciate our fans’ sincerity and support, but we stand firmly against any superstitious activities,” the club noted.

    For decades, China’s one-party state has fought against "superstitions," but at least 85 per cent of the population is interested in them. In addition, at least one Communist Party member in ten is implicated in some form of religious practice.

    The problem now is that religious practices have proven "effective" in football, like in Henan Jianye’s case.

    In fact, this is not the first time this season a Chinese club has turned to the gods. Guangzhou R&F repainted their blue-coloured stadium gold in July, saying it was better feng shui (literally wind-water, a Taoist practice) and they have not lost there since.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    football
    religious freedom
    taoism
    communist party
    atheism
    religious revival











    See also

    23/01/2014 INDONESIA
    Pantura: after decades of "apathy", Catholics revive missionary spirit
    For over 50 years, the Church's presence in this region of Central Java has been "insignificant." Now, a renewed commitment in favour of active witness begins with a new pastoral centre, backed by a website. With this in mind, a seminar focusing on interreligious dialogue and evangelisation through the web was held a few days ago.

    27/09/2013 CHINA
    Xi Jinping re-launches Maoist" self-criticism” greeted with irony online
    The Secretary-General of the Party participates in first session, imposed on Hebei leadership. An official: "I cried ashamed of what I have become." But "the masses" give vent online: "Begin by criticizing your bank accounts and then we'll talk". One blogger "like children trying to hit each other . Much ado about nothing ."

    03/08/2013 RUSSIA
    Controversial sculptor Tsereteli to create Europe's highest statue of Jesus
    The Georgian artist is famous world over. Moscow is invaded with his work, including the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, but Russians are far from being inamoured with him.

    09/03/2012 CHINA
    Hu Jintao versus Bo Xilai, "reforms" versus "Maoism". But the people are excluded
    It is war between princes and bureaucrats, between the "Chongqing Model," which was inspired by Maoist justice, and the "Wukan model," about political reform and liberalization in the economy. But maybe it's just an internal struggle for power within the next Politburo.

    26/03/2012 CHINA
    Maoist revival "blocking reforms and should be eliminated"
    So says Wu Jinglian, one of the best-known economists from across China: "If we want to save the country we must focus on rule of law, constitutional government and democracy." mystery of Bo Xilai, disgraced former member of Politburo deepens.
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.