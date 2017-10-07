|
|
» 10/14/2017, 12.53
CHINA
Chinese museum cancels exhibit pairing Africans alongside animals
The review titled "This Is Africa". Portraits of Africans couples with animal portraits. The author is building magnate Yu Huiping.
See also
16/01/2008 CHINA – AFRICA
Chinese thrown out of Sierra Leone for destroying local forests
The authorities in Sierra Leone complain that foreign (mostly Chinese) companies have plundered the country’s timber, cutting it down indiscriminately, and exporting it without any benefit for local communities. Experts note that issue revolves around the extent to which Chinese aid can compensate for what the mainland extracts and takes out in terms of precious resources.
17/05/2007 CHINA – AFRICA
China and Africa to develop together without neo-colonial relations
For the first time Beijing is concerned about Africa’s crises and the Darfur genocide. But trade remains its main focus. African states want to improve trade relations with China and Asia but do not want to be exploited.
10/08/2005 CHINA
Thousands ransack government offices and block highway in Hubei province
Unrest is set off in Huangshi after police dogs attack peaceful demonstrators.
03/06/2008 JAPAN - AFRICA
From TICAD IV, a new model for fostering African development
The international forum was attended by 51 African nations and 17 African organisations, 12 Asian nations, 22 donor nations, and 55 international organisations.
12/09/2008 CHINA
Powdered milk causing kidney stones in Chinese children
More than 59 cases and one dead one have been reported. A substance, tripolycyanamide, used in making plastics and fertiliser, is found in baby formula. About 700 tonnes of the good are recalled. The government launches an inquiry.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
07/10/2017 VATICAN
11/10/2017 VATICAN
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
09/10/2017 IRAQ - VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
08/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®