10 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/10/2017, 13.17

    CHINA

    Chinese professor fired for criticizing Mao Zedong online



    The "President" accused of having caused the death of millions is people. Dozens gathered around the university to protest against the teacher. The academic committee of the Party: "False claims".

     

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - Professor Deng Xiaochao was fired after criticizing Mao Zedong on the Chinese social network Weibo, on the occasion of 123th  anniversary of the leader's birth.

    Mao, who died at the age of 73 on 9 December 1976, is still officially revered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the figure of the leader while still esteemed by the people, is now a controversial figure.

    Deng, 62, is a professor of art at the Shandong Jianzhu University, in central China. In a post dated December 26, he criticizes Mao for being responsible for the famine that caused three million deaths and the Cultural Revolution, during which two million people died.

    Without referring to anyone in particular, Deng had written: "Being an imperial ruler in China takes skill, you should turn your yellow robe to patched clothes, changing the anointment to a celebration of a newborn state, turning concubines into female entertainment soldiers. You should call hereditary rulers revolutionary comrades, and change the emperor’s edict into a supreme instruction. But don’t be honest about it.”

    The criticism was judged too harsh by supporters of Mao, that despite the heavy restrictions on demonstrations, dozens gathered in front of the university shouting slogans and brandishing placards against the professor. Even the CCP university committee stated that Prof. Deng has made "false allegations."

    Modern history is a very sensitive topic in China, so that the Party reserves the power over the claim of its accomplishments.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China university Shandong
    Jianzhu Deng
    Xiaochao CCP











    See also

    09/06/2009 CHINA
    Almost heroine status for young woman who killed official who tried to rape her
    Deng Yujiao, 21, killed an important official after he assaulted her for rejecting his sexual advances. Internet is swamped by messages of solidarity for the humble woman who reacted to the violence of a public official.

    15/04/2008 CHINA
    China pollutes more than the United States but the air will be “clean” for the Olympics
    A study by the University of California suggests that pollution levels in mainland China has been underestimated and that it might be undermining emission cuts by industrialised countries. For the Olympic Games factories will be shut down to improve the air in the capital but the IOC threatens to cancel some competitions.

    08/07/2013 CHINA
    Beijing, political lawsuits are back in universities: teacher threatened with expulsion
    The faculty of the prestigious Peking University must vote on the expulsion of Xia Yelang, an economist known for his liberal and democratic positions that criticized the "Chinese dream" of Xi Jinping. Currently in the USA, the teacher wants to return home to "help build a civil society in China."

    24/02/2009 CHINA
    Shenzhen workers deprived of 102 million yuan in wages
    In 2008 local firms fail to pay 39,200 employees. More and more companies shut down without paying wages. Beijing seems unable to cope with growing unemployment, is trying to find ways to manage the inevitable protests.

    05/11/2008 CHINA
    Taxi strike in Chongqing, authorities opt for talks rather than force
    Almost 9,000 cabbies go on strike against high fees, fuel shortages and too many fines. The authorities give in on some issues and half of all strikers go back to work. Public Security minister warns police against using violence against protesters.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.