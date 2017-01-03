|
|
» 01/10/2017, 13.17
CHINA
Chinese professor fired for criticizing Mao Zedong online
The "President" accused of having caused the death of millions is people. Dozens gathered around the university to protest against the teacher. The academic committee of the Party: "False claims".
See also
09/06/2009 CHINA
Almost heroine status for young woman who killed official who tried to rape her
Deng Yujiao, 21, killed an important official after he assaulted her for rejecting his sexual advances. Internet is swamped by messages of solidarity for the humble woman who reacted to the violence of a public official.
15/04/2008 CHINA
China pollutes more than the United States but the air will be “clean” for the Olympics
A study by the University of California suggests that pollution levels in mainland China has been underestimated and that it might be undermining emission cuts by industrialised countries. For the Olympic Games factories will be shut down to improve the air in the capital but the IOC threatens to cancel some competitions.
08/07/2013 CHINA
Beijing, political lawsuits are back in universities: teacher threatened with expulsion
The faculty of the prestigious Peking University must vote on the expulsion of Xia Yelang, an economist known for his liberal and democratic positions that criticized the "Chinese dream" of Xi Jinping. Currently in the USA, the teacher wants to return home to "help build a civil society in China."
24/02/2009 CHINA
Shenzhen workers deprived of 102 million yuan in wages
In 2008 local firms fail to pay 39,200 employees. More and more companies shut down without paying wages. Beijing seems unable to cope with growing unemployment, is trying to find ways to manage the inevitable protests.
05/11/2008 CHINA
Taxi strike in Chongqing, authorities opt for talks rather than force
Almost 9,000 cabbies go on strike against high fees, fuel shortages and too many fines. The authorities give in on some issues and half of all strikers go back to work. Public Security minister warns police against using violence against protesters.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
06/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
04/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 CHINA
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®