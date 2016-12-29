Beijing (AsiaNews) - Chinese authorities have released the Christian human rights lawyer Zhang Kai after the appeal launched on the net by his mother to shed light on his case.

Zhang disappeared for two days after he was summoned to the Chinese police station on December 27, 2016. His sister Zhang Yan, said the lawyer Kai was summoned because he had already been detained for defending the churches by the government-backed crackdown .

When his mother broke the story of the disappearance, the virtual community spread his story and some put forward the possibility that the lawyer could be blamed for crimes he never committed.

Zhang Yan also revealed that some municipal officials from the Beijing Public Security went to visit her at her workplace, asking to speak to her. "The officials - said Yan - asked the head of my work unit to be able to talk to me. But I refused and for sure I would not cooperate with them while they were filming me. I told him that I would not have said a word in front of the camera, and they put it away ".

The head of the World Christian Solidarity Mervyn Thomas expressed concern about the health of imprisoned lawyers and Christian leaders. He also urged the government to ensure that they are well and that their rights are also respected in detention.