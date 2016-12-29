|
01/04/2017, 09.56
CHINA
Christian Human Rights lawyer, Zhang Kai, released
Mother’s appeal moves online communities. His sister also questioned by authorities. The head of the World Christian Solidarity Mervyn Thomas expresses concern about the health of imprisoned lawyers and Christian leaders.
