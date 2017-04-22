|
|
» 04/29/2017, 10.51
CHINA
Christian human rights lawyer, Li Heping, sentenced to three years of jail
Trial held behind closed doors. He is one of the lawyers and rights activists arrested in July 2015. During his imprisonment Li suffered torture. In the absence of offenses during his detention, he will not have to sever the sentence.
|
