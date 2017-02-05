|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Christian leaders in Lahore come out against religious violence. Imam says the only punishment for blasphemers is decapitation (Video)
Islamic groups demand the release of suspects held in connection with the lynching of a young student accused of blasphemy. For them, the prisoners are “servants of the Prophet Mohammed." When the state is missing, crimes go unpunished.
