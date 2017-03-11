|
PAKISTAN
Christian prisoners denied visits from chaplain
In 2015, the ban was imposed on imams to prevent terrorism. In early 2016, the visits of all religious leaders were blocked. Christians discriminated behind bars and forced to carry out degrading jobs.
