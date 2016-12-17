24 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/23/2016, 16.46

    SRI LANKA

    Christmas for a Catholic family in Sri Lanka means donating clothes and food to the poorest

    Melani Manel Perera

    A Catholic mother convinced her family to have a different Christmas. They saved money for a month and decided not to have gifts in order to help two poor families, one Catholic and one Buddhist. “What I want is for my children to learn the true meaning of Christmas,” she said.

    Colombo (AsiaNews) – In Sri Lanka, a Catholic family has decided to spend Christmas with two other less well-off families, one Catholic and one Buddhist, to whom they will donate food and clothing.

    Speaking to AsiaNews, Miriam Perera said that she managed to convince her family to celebrate the birth of Jesus in a different way.

    In fact, the gifts that Miriam will bring to two poor families are from the money she and her children gave up in order to bring a smile and a bit of comfort to those who need them the most.

    “The inspiration to this gesture,” Miriam said, "comes from the Holy Family. I wanted to celebrate this Christmas in a more meaningful way. I know I cannot change the whole world or my country, but I can at least try to honour in a truer way Christmas with my family."

    The 52-year-old woman lives near Colombo with her husband, an employee at a private company, and two school-age children.

    Last month, she proposed “sharing Christmas with caring love for others". Initially, her family did not react enthusiastically. “Have you gone mad!” one of her children said upon hearing the idea of ​​saving money for someone else and giving up gifts.

    However, as days went by, and thanks to Miriam's loving explanation, the whole family joined in, and put together some 30,000 rupees (US$ 200). With the money, she bought food and clothes.

    So tomorrow, the family will spend Christmas eve with another Catholic family in a village not far from home. Together, they will attend Christmas mass, but before that Miriam will donate good clothes to the other family, especially bought for them.

    For Miriam, their hosts do not have enough room for her and her family, so they will stay at a nearby inn and will return the next day with food for the Christmas dinner partly prepared before leaving.

    Her children will play with the daughter of the other family, and everyone will spend time in peace and joy.

    On the afternoon of the 25th, Miriam and her family will visit the second poor family, who are Buddhists, to whom they will give some money for their farming activity.

    Miriam does not seek fame. "I'm not the only one doing something like this,” she said. “There are so many other Christians who do the same. What I want is for my children to learn the true meaning of Christmas."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    sri lanka
    christmas
    catholics
    food
    clothes
    buddhists
    poor families
    gifts











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.