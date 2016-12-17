|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Christmas for a Catholic family in Sri Lanka means donating clothes and food to the poorest
A Catholic mother convinced her family to have a different Christmas. They saved money for a month and decided not to have gifts in order to help two poor families, one Catholic and one Buddhist. “What I want is for my children to learn the true meaning of Christmas,” she said.
