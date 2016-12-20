|
MONGOLIA
Giorgio Marengo*
Christmas in Mongolia: And Christ pitched his tent among us (Photo)
The Consolata missionary tells how the tiny Catholic community celebrated the birth of Christ. "Underpinning the universe is this child in whom the Most High has decided to incarnate." The liturgy in the tent-chapel, children's poems, the recitation of the Nativity.
|
