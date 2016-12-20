Colombo (AsiaNews) – Catholics in the Colombo Prison celebrated Christmas with a solemn Mass organised especially for them. On this occasion, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also pardoned 572 prisoners, held on minor convictions or because they did not have enough money to pay bail.

At the Colombo Prison authorities granted prisoners a special permit to meet relatives and share a Christmas lunch. The prison chaplain Fr Patrick Perera handed out presents.

The liturgy was celebrated in both the men’s and women’s wings. “Can I see God within me? Can I hear his voice inside me? Am I ready to listen to him?" said Fr Perera during the Mass in the women’s wing.

"We must not forget that our lives belong to God,” he explained. “We know nothing about ourselves: the day, the month or the year of our birth, who our parents will be, in what village or country we will dwell, what our race will be, the colour of our skin or our religion. Only God, who decides these things, does."

This means, he told the inmates, "that we must always keep in mind that our life belongs to God. Not to us. Therefore, we must listen to the inner voice, and try to see God in us. This way, we shall not do anything wrong. "

The chaplain invited his congregants to rediscover the authentic meaning of Christmas, which "is not only to celebrate, but to share food, forgive offenses and visit those who are alone."

In the prayer of the faithful, the inmates asked God to protect their children, who are without the loving care of their mothers. They also asked for protection for all the men and women of Sri Lanka as well as justice for themselves.

Fr Noel Dias celebrated the Mass in the men’s wing in a ceremony filled with songs and music performed by the prisoners themselves.

At the end of the two services, a large crowd of relatives visited their loved ones behind bars and brought them the comfort of family affection.