» 01/13/2018, 14.02
VATICAN – CHILE
Churches attacked on the eve of Pope Francis's trip to Chile and Peru
Three churches in Santiago, Chile have been firebombed. In a fourth case, an explosive device was defused in time. This is the first time that a protest against Francis takes place over an apostolic trip. Pedophile priests and indigenous peoples in the Amazon are important problems. About 1.2 million people are expected in Santiago.
