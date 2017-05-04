|
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Civil society groups call for changes to the blasphemy law that convicted Ahok
The ruling against the Christian governor causes tensions and controversy. The blasphemy is a pretext used to exert social and political pressure on opponents. The court failed to exert its independence, said Surya Chandra. "Article 156a of the Criminal Code article is elastic," Antonius Yudo said. "Any opinion or claim other than that of the majority and not in accordance with the dictates of the Islamic Council of Ulema (MUI) can be called blasphemy,” Ismail Hasani said.
|
