04 October 2017
    • » 10/04/2017, 08.56

    CHINA

    Coal capital Taiyuan bans coal



    It was among the ten most polluted cities in the world. In 2016 it was the most polluted in China. The state-owned companies producing steel and energy are excluded from the ban. About 134,000 families will switch from coal to electric or gas heating.

    Taiyuan (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The city of Taiyuan, the hub of China’s coal production is banning the sale, transportation and use of coal to reduce the high pollution levels. The ban is in place since 1 October.

    The northern city of Shanxi last year produced 24.3% of the national coal output. It is also among the most polluted cities in the country and the worst in 2016 for sulfur dioxide (SO2). In the past it has been listed on the 10 most polluted cities in the world.

    The call will be applied to individuals and companies, excluding state-run steel and energy industries.

    According to Xinhua, the coal ban will lead to a reduction of more than 2 million tons in coal use, about 90% of total use in the city. The city has pledged to renovate heating equipment for 134,000 households in urban and rural areas, changing coal stoves with electric tools or natural gas.

    Taiyuan has about 4.2 million people. It is expected that with the control of fine powders and car exhausts, in 2017 there will be a reduction of 45% of PM2.5 and sulfur dioxide and that high pollution days will be reduced in number by 40%, up to 22 days.
