» 10/04/2017, 08.56
CHINA
Coal capital Taiyuan bans coal
It was among the ten most polluted cities in the world. In 2016 it was the most polluted in China. The state-owned companies producing steel and energy are excluded from the ban. About 134,000 families will switch from coal to electric or gas heating.
See also
28/06/2013 CHINA
In China, black apples growing on trees. Government torpedoes new anti-pollution law
The country seems condemned to live in a blanket of industrial fumes: Hebei province hub for coal production has black apples growing on trees. In Qinghai Tibetan monks may have to leave tehir monastery because "they cannot even open their eyes." And the government torpedoes new law for the protection of the environment.
23/06/2005 CHINA
China, the "factory of the world", is the most polluted country
05/07/2007 CHINA
Beijing incapable of enforcing its own environmental laws
Environmental degradation is accelerating in China. In Jiangsu millions of people were left without drinking water for a month. In Guangzhou acid rain is falling, affecting the harvest. The State Environmental Protection Administration is complaining that local authorities protect industrial polluters whilst Beijing does nothing to stop them.
07/09/2010 CHINA
Beijing shuts down Hebei steel mills
The province is the world’s largest steel producer with 620 million tonnes a year. However, pollution and excessive energy use have set off alarm bells in the central government, which switched off supplies.
14/02/2011 CHINA
About 43 per cent of Chinese coal power plants produce at a loss
Almost half of coal power plants sold electricity below cost. Even though coal and salaries have increased, the government has maintained its policy of fixed energy costs. About 80 per cent of energy output comes from coal. This year, consumption should rise by 12 per cent.
