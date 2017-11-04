|
|
» 11/11/2017, 09.50
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Colombo, environmental protection: Catholic girls clean up the beaches
They are students of the Haloth Family Convent of Kalutara. The School Prefects Union launched the "Green School" environmental reclamation project. Waste has been differentiated for recycling.
See also
08/06/2017 17:08:00 SRI LANKA
Marian celebration with less flowers, more food for flood victims
The girls study at the Holy Family Convent School in Bambalapitiya. The celebrations marking the end of Marian month were set for the end of May, but bad weather forced the school to postpone the event.
15/06/2017 19:59:00 SRI LANKA
Some 49 "pilgrims" travel from north to south to strengthen peace (photos)
The group’s members belong to the congregation of the Holy Family. They left Jaffna for Wennappuwa, near Colombo. Here they immediately established "deep affections and friendships". For one participant, “we would like more exchange programmes” to create good relationships.
11/04/2017 18:55:00 SRI LANKA
Youth go on a pilgrimage and collect rubbish for Lent
Pupils from the St Joseph's Girls School in Nugegoda took part in the pilgrimage, which the Sisters of the Holy Family organise each year to replicate the Stations of the Cross. After leaving the top of Hiniduma Calvary, the group came down collecting rubbish.
13/07/2007 SRI LANKA
Fishermen protest against higher kerosene prices
Fishing communities complain about 30 per cent hike in kerosene price. Colombo approves government fuel subsidies but then turns around and raises prices blaming the civil war and the tsunami for the economic crisis.
19/04/2013 SINGAPORE
Singapore's botanical garden aims for World Heritage status
The century-old attraction of 74 hectares near the city center could follow in the footsteps of the Royal Gardens in London and the Botanical Garden of Padua. Founded in 1859 during the British colonial rule, each year it has four million visitors. The gardens boast over 30 thousand species and for the director this "meets the criteria" for recognition.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
04/11/2017 INDONESIA
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
08/11/2017 IRAQ
06/11/2017 JAPAN - USA - ASIA
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®