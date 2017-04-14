|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Colombo, victims of landfill slide rises to 32
On April 14, a mountain of waste 91 meters high has hit the slums of Meethotamulla. About 80 houses buried, another 17 damaged. At least 1,500 police officers involved in the search for 30 missing. Residents had complained for some time of the danger of the landfill.
|
