|
|
» 01/10/2017, 16.43
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Colombo: eight years after his murder, no justice for Christian journalist
Wickremetunge Lasantha was murdered in broad daylight on his way to work in 2009. He was the editor of the Sunday Leader newspaper. He had criticised former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has always denied any involvement in his death.
23/10/2012 SRI LANKA
Family man missing for a thousand days in Sri Lanka
Prageeth Eknaligoda is a journalist with an independent publication. His wife and young son took part in a sit-in on behalf of missing people in front of the UN offices in Colombo. Activist claims that more than 5,000 people have disappeared in 'white vans.'
28/01/2013 SRI LANKA
Sandhaya's fight for her husband, "seized" by the government
Prageeth Eknaligoda, a journalist and political cartoonist, disappeared in 2010 without trace. For his wife, he was seized because of his opposition to current President Rajapaksa. She told AsiaNews that she would continue to fight despite the lack of money for herself and her children.
11/08/2010 SRI LANKA
Christians, activists and politicians call on the government to find missing journalist
A well know journalist and cartoonist has been missing for the past 200 days. Nothing has emerged about his fate since 24 January, and police is not saying what it knows. Prior to his disappearance, he had backed the opposition against outgoing President Rajapaksa.
25/02/2010 SRI LANKA
Solidarity for missing journalist who opposed president
Prageeth Ekanligoda backed opposition candidate Sarath Fonseka. A month after his disappearance, nothing is known about his fate. So far, the authorities have tried to avoid dealing with his wife’s requests for information and action.
