15 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/15/2017, 15.41

    PAKISTAN

    Commission for Justice and Peace condemns Lahore attack

    Shafique Khokhar

    Top Commission officials issue a joint statement. The suicide attack killed 13 people, including two policemen. A prayer and candlelight vigil was held at the cathedral. The NCJP calls on the government to enforce the National Action Plan against terrorism and provide security forces with the right equipment.

    Lahore (AsiaNews) - The National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan has strongly condemned last Monday’s attack in Lahore that killed 13 people, including two policemen, and wounded 85.

    In a joint statement, NCJP President Mgr Joseph Arshad, NCJP National Director Fr Emmanuel Yousaf, and NCJP Executive Director S. Cecil Chaudhry state that "the killing of innocent protesters and security officials is unacceptable."

    In extending their condolences to the victims, they paid “their respects to the slain officers and prayed for their families and the injured.”

    The leaders of the Catholic Church noted that once again Punjab’s provincial capital was brutally attacked by extremists.

    The suicide attack took place in front of the Punjab Provincial Assembly when a protest by some 400 pharmacists was underway.

    Islamist group Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

    The extremist group warned that it would continue to target government offices in retaliation for the latter’s crackdown on terrorism.

    The NCJP and the diocese of Faisalabad organised a candlelight and prayer vigil at Lahore Cathedral to show solidarity to the martyrs and closeness to their families.

    Priests, nuns, students, teachers, and many civil and political figures took part in the event. Participants asked the government to take decisive action against terrorists and to ensure that the rule of law is respected in the country.

    The NCJP urged the government to "bring to justice the perpetrators of the act, investigate the origin of extremist intolerance, and strengthen the measures to protect all citizens."

    Despite warnings of possible attacks, "the government has failed,” the NCJP said. “As a Commission, we demand the implementation of the National Action Plan*. This must be a top priority if the government wants to eradicate terrorism and extremism from the country."

    Finally, the NCJP statement ends saying that the government "must provide adequate equipment to law enforcement personnel to perform their risky and courageous task of defusing explosive devices around the country."

    * The National Action Plan was adopted in 2015 after a Taleban attack against a military school in Peshawar.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    pakistan
    lahore
    attack
    catholic church
    national commission
    justice
    peace
    vigil











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
    Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.

     


    HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
    Card. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view

    Card. John Tong

    The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.