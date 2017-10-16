23 October 2017
    • » 10/23/2017, 14.00

    QATAR

    Conference in Doha addresses the persecution of Christians, promotes shared values



    The meeting took place at the Doha Institute for Higher Studies. There is no "magic wand" to solve the problem of intolerance. Full citizenship and the rule of law are needed.

    Doha (AsiaNews/Agencies) – A conference was held in Qatar centred on the violence that is driving Christians out of the Middle East, Al Jazeera reported.

    The two-day meeting, which focused on the ongoing violence in Egypt and the Christian exodus from Iraq, was held at the Doha Institute for Higher Studies with the participation of university professors, political scientists, researchers and writers.

    The goal was to address the issue of religious persecution in the interests of all, including the Muslim majority.

    Participants agreed that there is no "magic wand" to solve the problem of intolerance in the region. They agree that democracy and the rule of law could be used to redefine the role of religion.

    During the conference, the "golden age" of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century was often cited when the most egalitarian approach of the state led to the emergence of a pan-Arab movement and of Christian nationalist leaders.

    "One cannot simply separate Christians from the rest of the Arab region," said Azmi Bishara. The problem with minorities, namely the lack of civil rights, also affects the Muslim majority. For Bishara, the only real solution is "equal citizenship and democracy".

    The conference reached the conclusion that the Arab world needs to achieve social peace and economic development, and that a new covenant is needed that does not limit religious differences but promotes shared values.
