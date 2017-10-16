|
Geographic areas
» 10/23/2017, 14.00
QATAR
Conference in Doha addresses the persecution of Christians, promotes shared values
The meeting took place at the Doha Institute for Higher Studies. There is no "magic wand" to solve the problem of intolerance. Full citizenship and the rule of law are needed.
