» 01/12/2017, 10.12
YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Conflict in Yemen, 1,400 children killed and up to 2 thousand schools destroyed
This is the dramatic toll of the conflict, which has also left "more than 2140" children with minor injuries. UNICEF pleas that schools should be "zones of peace" and not targets of attacks. A renewed appeal for the protection of children. Yemeni institution for children against the Saudi air raids, responsible for "war crimes".
See also
11/01/2017 09:06:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Yemen, Saudi airstrike close to school: five civilians dead, two children
The attack took place in the northern district of Nihm, under the control of the Houthi rebels. Contrasting claims for the death toll: Local sources speak of eight deaths and 15 serious injuries. No comment from Riyadh on the incident. In Yemen in 1600 schools out of use because of the war, education denied to two million children.
30/03/2016 09:18:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
UN: Saudi air raids in Yemen kill or maim six children every day
According to the UN, the war has taken on "terrifying" proportions for the youngest. A third of the more than 3 thousand victims are under 18. In a year 10 thousand children have died due to lack of vaccines and cures. A further 320 thousand suffer severe malnutrition. They are also denied education, 1600 schools closed and 50 more have been targeted in attacks. 848 cases of children involved in the conflict.
10/10/2016 11:29:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Sana'a, thousands of citizens take to streets against Riyadh over funeral massacre
A crowd gathered in front of the UN headquarters in the Yemeni capital. The protesters accused the Saudi led Arab coalition for attack at October 8 funeral. In 140 people killed, more than 500 wounded in raids. Houthi leaders believe Washington has authorized the attack, American weapons used.
06/10/2016 11:58:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Saudis cut funding to allies in Yemen
Drop in funds allocated to former President Hadi and armed militias fighting against the Houthis. Members of the "Conference of Riyadh" abandoned or arrested. The warlords withdraw proceeds from the sale of gas and oil from Central Bank (transferred to Aden). The situation favors the Shiite rebels, the lead on the various war fronts.
22/09/2016 09:32:00 YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
Yemen, Saudi coalition raid hits a market killing 25 civilians
Local witnesses speak of more than 50 injured. Riyadh’s bombs hit a crowded market. Earlier in the area, Houthi militia rebels had celebrated two years of the conquest of Sana'a. The UN says half of the 22 provinces of the country is at risk famine.
Books
