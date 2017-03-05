|
PHILIPPINES
Congress rejects environment secretary Gina Lopez. She is backed by Filipino bishops
After President Rodrigo Duterte reappointed her as environment secretary, she met strong opposition and criticism because she shut down 23 mines. For Fr Edwin Gariguez, the environment and the poor were sacrificed for business and political interest. For Gina Lopez, “It’s very sad that [. . .] business interests have run the day”.
See also
21/11/2014 CHINA - VATICAN
For Global Times, Beijing open on Vatican choosing bishops, closed on Patriotic Association
Anonymous sources suggest Beijing could propose two names with the Vatican choosing one. Even Pope Benedict XVI called for an agreement with the government on episcopal appointments. The CCPA is however considered an important, untouchable "historic legacy". It is also a one of China's most Maoist and corrupt agencies involved in business dealings worth billions, spared so far, from Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign.
30/06/2007 VATICAN – CHINA
Pope’s letter: for truth and love of the Church and China
01/09/2016 12:17:00 PHILIPPINES
Auxiliary of Manila: Shadows of Marcos over the country, the Church is watching
The "war on drugs" launched by President Duterte in the Philippines "has sparked much debate. Nor do we know if the victims were all really involved in trafficking, but still can not afford such summary justice. " Through AsiaNews, the auxiliary bishop of the capital, Msgr. Broderick S. Pabillo, launches a call for national unity: "We need to be united against the drift that the government is taking".
29/07/2010 VATICAN - CHINA
Card. Zen: not true that “Beijing really wants Bishops appointed by the Pope”
There is still a long way to go in relations between Beijing and the Holy See on the appointment of bishops, which is not the result of an "agreement" but a "tug of war." The test of communion with the pope lies in the boycott of the Assembly of Representatives of Chinese Catholics. The tenacious cardinal of Hong Kong responds to an article by Gianni Valente of "30 Days".
01/07/2016 08:29:00 PHILIPPINES
CBCP: We’re not enemies, but we’ll remain vigilant on new government
President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said the Church would collaborate for the sake of Filipinos, but would be vigilant at the same time. “Pursuing the same vision as Filipinos and as Catholics, we will be vigilant because vigilance is the great price for freedom.”
