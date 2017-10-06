|
EGYPT
Coptic priest killed in stabbing incident in Cairo outskirts, executed by an extremist
The murder took place in El-Marg, a north-east suburb of the capital. Local sources speak of "hate crime" carried out by an element close to fundamentalism. The police have found and detained the assailant, now being questioned. Egyptian Christians targeted by Islamic extremism.
|
