Kathmandu (AsiaNews) - To celebrate the 14th anniversary of ‘Couples for Christ’ (CFC) in Nepal, members of the Catholic movement met in Kathmandu on 1st May.

On this date, Labour Day, Catholics marked together with their children the birth of their group and gave thanks to Christ for his presence in their lives.

They promised to bear witness through their example to Christian teachings and spread their message through their families.

"Christ’s presence is important in everybody's life and has even greater value in the life of couples," group spokesman Chirendra Satyal told AsiaNews.

Founded in Manila in June 1981, the group is a Catholic lay movement that deals with the family, and is present in more than 100 countries.

Initially its focus was on strengthening couples’ bond. Later, the need to involved all family members to build relationships emerged; hence, the need to include children in groups divided by age.

Satyal noted that the movement has been active in the Himalayan nation since 2003. "CFC was established 14 years ago. Christ's teachings are our important value, and help us build stronger bonds within families. " During the day, couples are accompanied by priests and sisters.

For Sujata Rai, a Catholic mother, "families can have misunderstandings and problems, but these programmes help us solve them and stay united in Christ. They also help our children grow in the Lord under a proper guide."

The spokesman pointed out that the movement’s anniversary does not fall on Labour Day by accident. "When workers and employers both live in Christ, problems are resolved automatically. Living in Christ and following God’s signs could help Nepal and the world with the best workplace solutions."

Gyan Rai, an airplane pilot, is grateful to God for his daughter, who followed in his footsteps and is now an airplane pilot. "Her success and that of my family is worthy of God’s grace and Christian teaching."