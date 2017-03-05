03 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/03/2017, 15.49

    NEPAL

    Couples for Christ in Nepal at 14: a celebration with children

    Christopher Sharma

    The Catholic movement was established in Manila in 1981 and is present in more than 100 countries. It arrived in Nepal in 2003. Its anniversary falls on Labour Day. " When workers and employers both live in Christ, problems are resolved automatically.”

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews) - To celebrate the 14th anniversary of ‘Couples for Christ’ (CFC) in Nepal, members of the Catholic movement met in Kathmandu on 1st May.

    On this date, Labour Day, Catholics marked together with their children the birth of their group and gave thanks to Christ for his presence in their lives.

    They promised to bear witness through their example to Christian teachings and spread their message through their families.

    "Christ’s presence is important in everybody's life and has even greater value in the life of couples," group spokesman Chirendra Satyal told AsiaNews.

    Founded in Manila in June 1981, the group is a Catholic lay movement that deals with the family, and is present in more than 100 countries.

    Initially its focus was on strengthening couples’ bond. Later, the need to involved all family members to build relationships emerged; hence, the need to include children in groups divided by age.

    Satyal noted that the movement has been active in the Himalayan nation since 2003. "CFC was established 14 years ago. Christ's teachings are our important value, and help us build stronger bonds within families. " During the day, couples are accompanied by priests and sisters.

    For Sujata Rai, a Catholic mother, "families can have misunderstandings and problems, but these programmes help us solve them and stay united in Christ. They also help our children grow in the Lord under a proper guide."

    The spokesman pointed out that the movement’s anniversary does not fall on Labour Day by accident. "When workers and employers both live in Christ, problems are resolved automatically. Living in Christ and following God’s signs could help Nepal and the world with the best workplace solutions."

    Gyan Rai, an airplane pilot, is grateful to God for his daughter, who followed in his footsteps and is now an airplane pilot. "Her success and that of my family is worthy of God’s grace and Christian teaching."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    nepal
    couple for christ
    anniversary
    christian teachings
    family











    See also



    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.