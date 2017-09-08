|
|
» 09/13/2017, 15.16
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Cox's Bazaar, Sheikh Hasina visits the Rohingya refugee camp
She distributed help and heard testimonies. Call for a "safe return of refugees to Myanmar". Dakha sends Naypyidaw the recognition of Rohingya's citizenship. Church initiatives for the assistance of the victims of the conflict.
|
