|
|
» 10/12/2017, 12.42
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Cox's Bazaar: Caritas distributes food to 70,000 Rohingya
Dhaka's government grants permission to bring food and basic necessities for 60 days. The social arm of the Catholic Church collaborates with the World Food Program in the Ukhiya refugee camp. Every day volunteers distribute beans, hot meals, sugar and oil.
See also
07/02/2009 SRI LANKA
Situation worsens for civilians in Wanni
About 250,000 refugees have nothing, and it is almost impossible to reach them with food. The only functioning hospital has been bombed, and its patients removed.
26/09/2017 09:54:00 BANGLADESH
Bandarban, Card. Patrick D'Rozario visits Rohingya refugee camps (Photo)
The archbishop of Dhaka went to Tumbro and Ghumdhum. He listened to the stories of violence and misery. The cardinal appealed to world leaders. The Catholic Church has collected a million taka (10,200 euros) for the emergency.
14/01/2010 HAITI – ASIA
Catholic Church and international community to Haiti’s rescue
Catholics around the world have responded to the appeal made yesterday by Pope Benedict XVI to raise money. World Bank allocates US$ 100 million in aid. World Food Programme is seeking 15,000 tonnes in food for the Caribbean nation. Tokyo is sending a team of experts. Lebanon, China, Taiwan and South Korea are offering money and sending basic supplies.
04/09/2017 21:08:00 BANGLADESH – MYANMAR – VATICAN
Cox's Bazar: Rohingya Muslims ask Pope Francis for help (video and photos)
News that the pontiff would be making a visit to the area has raised hope among refugees. For some, "He is a merciful man" from whom they ask peace. Border guards let the displaced in. Hindus are among the victims in Rakhine State. Violence stops celebrations of ʿīd al-aḍḥā. People talk to our correspondent.
29/11/2016 17:19:00 MYANMAR – BANGLADESH
Clashes in Rakhine State: Rohingya refugees stopped at Bangladesh border
Bangladesh border guards send back boats full of Muslim women and children fleeing Myanmar army violence. The death toll in Rakhine State reaches 90 deaths and 30,000 displaced people. Myanmar and UN clash.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
07/10/2017 VATICAN
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®