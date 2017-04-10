|
|
» 04/13/2017, 14.00
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Cross desecrated in Mumbai: garland of slippers twisted around body of Christ
The desecration was discovered by a faithful who visited the church to pray. The case was registered against unknown persons. Christian Leaders condemns yet another act of intimidation against the Christian minority. "Clear indication of awakening sectarian strife".
See also
18/01/2017 14:13:00 INDIA
Card Gracias calls for joint prayer in favour of Christian unity
For the first time in Mumbai, Catholics and Pentecostals jointly organise the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The archbishop will lead at an ecumenical prayer on 20 January. For Christian leader, “existing divisions between Christian denominations are used by radical Hindus to undermine the Christian icons of charity, education, and care for the sick."
16/12/2013 INDIA
Ancient Mumbai crucifix desecrated. Card Gracias : A wound for the entire population
Unknown assailants pulled the statue of Jesus from the cross and smashed it to pieces. The incident occurred in the district of Vile Parle , near the church of St. Francis Xavier, where 37 children were preparing to receive their First Holy Communion . The archbishop of Mumbai describes it as an “attack on the tolerance , harmony and diversity that characterize our beloved city ." Last September, another church was desecrated in Mumbai .
03/02/2006 INDIA
Hindu fundamentalists desecrate Cross in Goa
The resort town of Aldona is the scene of the act of vandalism. On a broken piece of the cross, someone wrote Mr Foreigner. "The cross is at the heart of our Christian faith. This act deeply hurts our religious feelings," says Fr Babu Joseph.
28/05/2014 INDIA
Andhra Pradesh: Via Crucis desecration at Catholic ashram
Vandals took advantage of the absence of the Catholic priests from the Congregation of the Holy Spirit who run Cristu Jyothi. The Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC) tells AsiaNews that such an act "offends the religious sentiments" of the community. Bishop Emeritus Mgr Beretta, PIME, had inaugurated the ashram.
17/03/2006 INDIA
"Implacable" violence against Goa Christians, says archbishop
Mgr Filipe Neri Ferrao slams cross desecration and church burglaries in Goa calling on the authorities to do something. Council for Justice and Peace director says such acts are politically motivated.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®