|
|
» 07/15/2017, 17.07
INDIA
Crosses broken and cemetery desecrated in Goa due to religious hatred, Mgr Neri Ferrao says
The broken crosses were left on the side of the road. Some 28 niches, five wooden crosses, nine granite crosses, 16 graves and the big entrance cross at the Guardian Angel cemetery were damaged. At a Hindu extremist meeting, a leader said “those who eat cow should be hanged in public,” noted Sajan K George.
See also
01/03/2006 RUSSIA
Moscow synagogue attacker pleads innocent
If found guilty could face a maximum sentence of life. On Jan. 11, the young man, wielding a knife and shouting "Heil Hitler" attacked worshippers, slashing and stabbing at least 9 people.
30/08/2016 17:47:00 PAKISTAN
Lahore: Christian family forced to flee because of religious hatred
AsiaNews heard the history of Victoria’s family, forced to abandon their hometowns because they are Christian. They moved to Lahore, but here too, Christians endure attitudes of intolerance and hatred against minorities, a far cry from what is said in political proclamations.
25/08/2016 17:50:00 INDONESIA
Muslims and Christians: education and mutual knowledge to end hatred
Suhadi Cholil, a professor with the State Islamic University in Yogyakarta, called on state schools to teach students about religions other their own. For years, others have been working on friendship between Christians and Muslims through curricula and shared life experiences.
05/12/2005 PAKISTAN
Muslim extremists want to eliminate Christians from Sangla Hill
In Friday prayers calls are made for the hanging of Yousaf Masih, a Christian accused of blasphemy. The archbishop of Lahore writes to the governor Punjab describing an increasing tense situation as Christmas approaches.
26/05/2015 PAKISTAN
Punjab school textbooks that incite hatred against minorities should be reviewed, says NCJP
The National Commission for Justice and Peace (MCJP) of the Catholic Church of Pakistan has surveyed many textbooks used in Punjab provincial schools. In order to stop religious extremism and promote peace, schools must be the starting point.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
14/07/2017 INDIA
12/07/2017 INDIA " YEMEN
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
10/07/2017 SYRIA - UN
10/07/2017 EUROPE " ISLAM
Muslim march against Islamic terrorism: Paris, Berlin, and Brussels today
Kamel Abderrahmani
11/07/2017 IRAN
11/07/2017 CHINA
09/07/2017 VATICAN
13/07/2017 SRI LANKA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®