15 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/15/2017, 17.07

    INDIA

    Crosses broken and cemetery desecrated in Goa due to religious hatred, Mgr Neri Ferrao says



    The broken crosses were left on the side of the road. Some 28 niches, five wooden crosses, nine granite crosses, 16 graves and the big entrance cross at the Guardian Angel cemetery were damaged. At a Hindu extremist meeting, a leader said “those who eat cow should be hanged in public,” noted Sajan K George.

    Panaji (AsiaNews) – Several acts of vandalism and religious intolerance against Christians have occurred recently in Goa, including the desecration of a cemetery and the destruction of at least 11 crosses, the pieces strewn on the side of the road.

    The attacks, which began in June, do not seem to be abating. In the latest incident, two crosses were found broken up on Thursday in Loutolim, a village some 40 km south of the Panaji, Goa’s capital.

    Mgr Filipe Neri Ferrao, archbishop of Goa and Daman, described the acts "as designed by vested interests to provoke communal discord and promote religious hatred."

    The archbishop appealed to people of “all faith to refrain from taking any retaliatory action or fanning the flame of religious hatred."

    Stressing that Goa has a long tradition of "interreligious harmony and peace," the prelate urged his fellow citizens "to keep these sacred values ​​at all costs." He also called on the authorities to act.

    The first crosses were vandalised at the end of June in the villages of St Jose de Areal and Gudi Paroda. Then, overnight on 9-10 July, the Guardian Angel cemetery in Curchorem was desecrated, south of the capital. The vandals damaged 28 niches, five wooden crosses and nine granite crosses, 16 graves, and the great cross atop the entrance arch.

    Inspector general of police Rupinder Kumar said that the criminals also destroyed surveillance cameras at the entrance, so they did not leave any trace of their vandalism.

    All political parties condemned the incidents. The Congress party called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s federal police.

    Conversely, Vijai Sardesai, leader of the Goa Forward Party, which is allied with the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the local police were capable of investigating the cases.

    Michael Lobo, speaker of the state legislative assembly and member of the BJP, blamed the incidents on "outsiders" and said "There is a strong attempt to divide us." 

    Both he and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar believe that the incidents were an attempt to cause tensions in Goa.

    For Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC), the motivations and origin of the attacks are clear.

    "In June, the All India Hindu Convention met in Goa,” he explained. “The result was desecration and insecurity for the minority.”

    “During the meeting, Sadhvi Saraswati, president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Summit, said those who eat cow should be hanged in public,” Mr George noted. “I asked Hindus to take up arms to defend our cow, our mother," said George quoting Sadhvi.

    At a press conference in Panaji, the media was told that “a motion was passed to establish a Hindu rashtra (nation). By whom and by what majority has not been revealed," the GCIC president added.

    "This is tragic,” he lamented. “India is a secular and democratic republic with constitutional guarantees of religious freedom. These events are allowed to sow hate, suspicion, and communal discord."

    (Nirmala Carvalho contributed to the article)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    goa
    panaji
    vandalism
    hindus
    christians
    extremism
    religious hatred











    See also

    01/03/2006 RUSSIA
    Moscow synagogue attacker pleads innocent
    If found guilty could face a maximum sentence of life. On Jan. 11, the young man, wielding a knife and shouting "Heil Hitler" attacked worshippers, slashing and stabbing at least 9 people.

    30/08/2016 17:47:00 PAKISTAN
    Lahore: Christian family forced to flee because of religious hatred

    AsiaNews heard the history of Victoria’s family, forced to abandon their hometowns because they are Christian. They moved to Lahore, but here too, Christians endure attitudes of intolerance and hatred against minorities, a far cry from what is said in political proclamations.



    25/08/2016 17:50:00 INDONESIA
    Muslims and Christians: education and mutual knowledge to end hatred

    Suhadi Cholil, a professor with the State Islamic University in Yogyakarta, called on state schools to teach students about religions other their own. For years, others have been working on friendship between Christians and Muslims through curricula and shared life experiences.



    05/12/2005 PAKISTAN
    Muslim extremists want to eliminate Christians from Sangla Hill

    In Friday prayers calls are made for the hanging of Yousaf Masih, a Christian accused of blasphemy.  The archbishop of Lahore writes to the governor Punjab describing an increasing tense situation as Christmas approaches.



    26/05/2015 PAKISTAN
    Punjab school textbooks that incite hatred against minorities should be reviewed, says NCJP
    The National Commission for Justice and Peace (MCJP) of the Catholic Church of Pakistan has surveyed many textbooks used in Punjab provincial schools. In order to stop religious extremism and promote peace, schools must be the starting point.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.