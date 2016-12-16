|
|
» 12/22/2016, 14.02
INDIA
Curfew imposed in Manipur after two church attacks and threats against Christians to stop Christmas celebrations
The authorities want to create new districts in areas inhabited for centuries by mostly Christian tribal Nagas and Kukis. The tribal council blocked goods to the state. Majority Hindus reacted by attacking two Baptist churches. The local Catholic Church is working for dialogue and a well thought out solution.
|
Books
