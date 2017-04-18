|
|
» 04/25/2017, 10.30
INDIA
Purushottam Nayak
Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar: 3,000 faithful attend First Communion of 34 children (Photo)
The ceremony took place on April 23, Sunday of Divine Mercy. The catechism lasted five months during which the children learned the importance of the sacrament of the Eucharist. Sister catechist: "We planted seeds of faith and provided them with tools to help it grow."
|
|
