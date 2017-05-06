Dhaka (AsiaNews) – In Bangladesh, cybercrime is rising, especially against women who are often "naive victims" of their tormentors.

The Bangladesh Christian Association and Vawel Christian Jobo Somity, a group of young Christians, organised a meeting to address the issue.

Their discussion focused on the theft of personal pictures posted on Facebook by some women and girls, which end up on other Facebook page, that of the Next Model girls/vawel gazipur, with offensive captions.

"Women become victims because of their poor knowledge of technology,” computer expert Sumon Reberio told AsiaNews. “It's time to learn how to use it, for example, by entering more secure passwords and protecting one’s mobile phone."

"We found that more than fifty Christian women, mostly university students, have become victims of this Facebook account,” said Biran Gomes, president of Vawel Christian Jobo Somity. The account is officially registered as a magazine.

“We got together to figure out how to block it. A lawsuit has already been filed against its editor, but they continue their dishonest activity."

Sumi Gomes (not her real name) is one of the women tricked. Sobbing she said she posted "some photos on my profile. A few days later I received a phone call from a relative, who told me that all of my pictures had been added to that account. Now I have blocked my account to avoid worse consequences."

Cybercrime is widespread in the country. A few years ago, technology and digital media were little known; now thousands of profiles have been hacked, sensitive data stolen, and people tricked.

According to Tarana Halim, state minister of Post and Telecommunications, "73 per cent of women using the Internet are victims of cyber bullying or other forms of cyber crime. Of these, at least 23 per cent do not complain. Compared to two years ago, when we had no data, we now know that at least 100 Christian women and girls have fallen victims to this crime."

Shomit Gomes (not his real name) is a university student. He chose to report his misadventure and ask for police help. A few years ago, when he lived in his village, he had a relationship with a young woman. They exchanged romantic photos, emotionally caught up in the moment. Later, they went their separate ways, but remained friends.

"We do not know how this could happen, but our pictures ended up with someone else who is blackmailing my ex-girlfriend. He is threatening to post our photos on the internet if we do not give him money. "

In another case, police yesterday arrested Safat Ahmen and Shadman Sakif, accused of raping two college students at a Dhaka hotel. The two young women filed charges against the two attackers who threatened to post the rape video online if they dared to talk about it.