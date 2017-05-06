12 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/12/2017, 20.01

    BANGLADESH

    Cybercrime rising in Bangladesh, especially against women,

    Sumon Corraya

    Thousands of profiles have been hacked, sensitive data stolen, and people tricked. Filched pictures of young women end up in a Facebook account with offensive captions. Some “73 per cent of women using the internet are victims of cyber bullying,” minister says. About “23 per cent do not complain."

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) – In Bangladesh, cybercrime is rising, especially against women who are often "naive victims" of their tormentors.

    The Bangladesh Christian Association and Vawel Christian Jobo Somity, a group of young Christians, organised a meeting to address the issue.

    Their discussion focused on the theft of personal pictures posted on Facebook by some women and girls, which end up on other Facebook page, that of the Next Model girls/vawel gazipur, with offensive captions.

    "Women become victims because of their poor knowledge of technology,” computer expert Sumon Reberio told AsiaNews. “It's time to learn how to use it, for example, by entering more secure passwords and protecting one’s mobile phone."

    "We found that more than fifty Christian women, mostly university students, have become victims of this Facebook account,” said Biran Gomes, president of Vawel Christian Jobo Somity. The account is officially registered as a magazine.

    “We got together to figure out how to block it. A lawsuit has already been filed against its editor, but they continue their dishonest activity."

    Sumi Gomes (not her real name) is one of the women tricked. Sobbing she said she posted "some photos on my profile. A few days later I received a phone call from a relative, who told me that all of my pictures had been added to that account. Now I have blocked my account to avoid worse consequences."

    Cybercrime is widespread in the country. A few years ago, technology and digital media were little known; now thousands of profiles have been hacked, sensitive data stolen, and people tricked.

    According to Tarana Halim, state minister of Post and Telecommunications, "73 per cent of women using the Internet are victims of cyber bullying or other forms of cyber crime. Of these, at least 23 per cent do not complain. Compared to two years ago, when we had no data, we now know that at least 100 Christian women and girls have fallen victims to this crime."

    Shomit Gomes (not his real name) is a university student. He chose to report his misadventure and ask for police help. A few years ago, when he lived in his village, he had a relationship with a young woman. They exchanged romantic photos, emotionally caught up in the moment. Later, they went their separate ways, but remained friends.

    "We do not know how this could happen, but our pictures ended up with someone else who is blackmailing my ex-girlfriend. He is threatening to post our photos on the internet if we do not give him money. "

    In another case, police yesterday arrested Safat Ahmen and Shadman Sakif, accused of raping two college students at a Dhaka hotel. The two young women filed charges against the two attackers who threatened to post the rape video online if they dared to talk about it.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    bangladesh
    cybercrime
    bullying
    rape
    violence
    women
    facebook











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.