Geographic areas
» 04/27/2017, 09.48
SYRIA
Damascus, "massive" explosion near the airport. Suspicions of an Israeli airraid
The blast, also felt in the capital, enveloped a fuel tank and some warehouses near the airport. According to al-Manar it was caused by an Israeli air raid. Hezbollah logistics facilities in in Syria damaged. No victims or injured.
