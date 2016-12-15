22 December 2016
    » 12/21/2016, 10.20

    SYRIA

    Damascus authorizes the entry of 20 UN observers in Aleppo east



    The government and several political parties have accepted the Security Council resolution, which includes the presence of independent experts. The goal is to promote the evacuation and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. Russia, Iran and Turkey are working to extend the truce in the fighting as much as possible.

     

    Damascus (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Syrian government and other parties present within Parliament accepted resolution 2328 voted on last December 19 "unanimously" by the UN Security Council, which is to send 20 independent observers in Aleppo East.

    They will be tasked to monitor and supervise the evacuation of the city. Since 15 December at least 25 thousand people have fled the eastern sector, long controlled by rebel groups and jihadists, although violence and clashes have disrupted operations on several occasions and shaken the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

    At the same time, the United Nations expect all parties to the conflict, the government and rebels, to authorize the distribution of humanitarian aid to Aleppo, divided into two parts for over four years: West, home to 1.2 million people, under government control; the eastern area, with about 250 thousand people, in the hands of rebel groups and jihadist groups.

    Since last July thousands of civilians have been living under siege conditions.

    The UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed having received "permission to send 20 national and international officers" to Aleppo, to cover "a key role in surveillance." Having access to those who "need humanitarian aid," he adds, "is urgent."

    A United Nations team is ready at Ramouseh dam, controlled by government. "The protection of civilians who abandon these areas - said the UN official - remains our priority."

    Meanwhile, Russia, Iran and Turkey agree on the need to extend the truce in Syria as much as possible. The leaders of the three countries want to work to ensure the success of the peace talks and strengthen the ceasefire in areas where there is still fighting.

    In a joint statement released yesterday after the meeting in Moscow, Tehran and Ankara say they are ready to "contribute to the preparation of an" agreement between the Syrian government and opposition and to fill the role of "guarantor." Finally, they ask for "free access" for humanitarian relief and "free movement of civilian aid throughout the Syrian territory."

    Jihadist groups including the Islamic state and the Fatah al-Sham, a former Front for the Nusra Front, a branch of al-Qaeda in Syria are excluded from the agreement to the truce.

    After the meeting the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the new axis that is forming on Syria, although Moscow and Tehran will support Damascus and Ankara is close to the galaxy of the rebel movements. The cooperation, Lavrov added, "has not only allowed the evacuation of civilians," but also the transfer "of most of the combatants of the armed opposition" through "agreed routes." For the future, the goal is to "enhance cooperation".
