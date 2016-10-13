26 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/26/2017, 12.54

    THAILAND

    Date for King Bhumibol’s cremation set for one year after his death



    26 October will be a national holiday. The five-day funeral ritual will start on 25 October followed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation. A huge cremation complex is going up outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace.

    Bangkok (AsiaNews/Agencies) –  Thailand’s military junta announced yesterday that the cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will take place on 26 October 2017, just over a year after his death.

    Government spokesman Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkumnerd said that five days of funerary rites would begin on 25 October with the cremation on the second evening, which will be declared a public holiday.

    King Bhumibol, 88, was the longest reigning monarch in the world. Although ill for years, his passing still left many Thais bereft.

    Since his death on 13 October 2016, the country has been in deep mourning with mass public display of sorrow. Many Thai have taken to wearing monochrome black or white clothing for the duration of mourning period.

    Very popular with ordinary Thais, he was the symbol of national unity and a protector of all religions.

    A huge cremation complex is being constructed on a parade ground specially reserved for royal funerals outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

    The complex will include towering pavilions and hundreds of statues of gods and mythical beasts, representing Mount Meru – the allegorical centre of the universe in Buddhist, Hindu and Jain cosmology and where Thais believe Bhumibol’s spirit will return.

    Bhumibol’s successor, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is expected to hold his own coronation soon after the cremation.

    On 6 April, the new monarch signed the new Thai constitution. With the new charter, which favours the military junta, King Maha Vajiralongkorn reformed the royal institution and consolidated its constitutional prerogatives.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    thailand
    bhumibol
    cremation
    maha vajiralongkorn
    cremation
    coronation











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-EGYPT
    Pope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...

    Papa Francesco

    To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "


    ISLAM
    The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.