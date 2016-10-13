|
THAILAND
Date for King Bhumibol’s cremation set for one year after his death
26 October will be a national holiday. The five-day funeral ritual will start on 25 October followed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation. A huge cremation complex is going up outside Bangkok’s Grand Palace.
