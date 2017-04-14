|
04/20/2017
INDIA
Demolition of Babri Mosque: Supreme Court incriminates three Bjp leaders
Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried within four weeks. The sentence will be issued at most within two years. Former Chef Minister of Uttar Pradesh escapes court proceedings thanks to governor immunity. Ram Puniyani: "Hopes of Justice After 25 Years".
|
