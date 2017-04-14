20 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/20/2017, 13.02

    INDIA

    Demolition of Babri Mosque: Supreme Court incriminates three Bjp leaders



    Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried within four weeks. The sentence will be issued at most within two years. Former Chef Minister of Uttar Pradesh escapes court proceedings thanks to governor immunity. Ram Puniyani: "Hopes of Justice After 25 Years".

     

    New Delhi (AsiaNews) - The Supreme Court of India has decided that three prominent leaders of the Hindu Bhajan national party (Bharatiya Janata Party) will go to trial for conspiring to demolish the Babri mosque in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh).

    According to the judges, on December 6, 1992, Lal Krishna Advani (former vice premier), Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti (current Union Minister) incited a crowd of 150,000 Hindu radicals to destroy Babri Masjid because the mosque was on the remains of a temple dedicated to the god Ram. Speaking to AsiaNews, Ram Puniyani, president of the Center for Study and Secularism in Mumbai, says, "For 25 years no justice has been done. After a long delay, there is hope now. "

    According to Puniyani, so far the question "has never been tackled seriously." Moreover, the decision of the Supreme Court "decrees a situation that was evident from the beginning: the conspiracy of Hindu exponents, armed with heavy vehicles and ropes". This emerges from the fact that "volunteers had been formed before the demolition. Only those who had been formed were given permission to approach the mosque, while the leaders continued to pronounce provocative slogans that incited the destruction of the structure. "

    Supreme Court Judges P C Ghose and R F Nariman decided to transfer the case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow. This implies that the two cases - the conspiracy charge the Sangh leader and the mosque demolition by the so-called "karsevaks" (volunteers) - will be carried out simultaneously. The decision will speed up judicial proceedings, as the Court ordered the beginning of the trial within four weeks. The three defendants, together with other Hindu exponents and witnesses, will have to appear every day in the courtroom and the sentence will be issued in no more than two years. The only one who has escaped the proceedings for the time being is Kalyan Singh, at the time of the events, Chief State Minister of Uttar Pradesh and current Rajasthan governor, who enjoys immunity.

    The Babri Masjid story is emblematic of Hindu nationalist extremist politics. The story of the Babri Masjid is emblematic of the Hindu nationalists' political extremism. Built in 1528 in Ayodhya - which Indian tradition considers the birthplace of Ram (incarnation of the god Vishnu) - it has been the center of disputes between Muslims and Hindus for centuries. Called to Ayodhya for a symbolic ceremony to launch the construction of Hindu temple, on December 6, 1992 Sangh Parivar activists set upon the mosque, tearing down the three domes in less than three hours. The assault sparked violent clashes occurred throughout the country between Hindus and Muslims, leading to the death of at least 2,000 people.

    At the announcement of the Supreme Court's decision, Salman Soz, the spokesman for Congress, said Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti should resign from their respective parliamentary posts. Conversely, members of the Bjp are gathering in support around their colleagues and complain that the allegations are unfounded.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India Uttar pradesh
    mosque
    Babri
    Ayodhya
    Hindu radicals
    Bjp
    Leading leader
    process
    conspiracy
    Ram puniyani
    activist











    See also

    09/06/2015 INDIA
    Neither temple nor mosque but a futuristic museum dedicated to Rama
    India’s Tourism minister announced that the museum would not be built on the site claimed by both Muslims and Hindus. However, Hindu nationalist BJP lawmakers have pledged to build a grand temple. In 1992, Sangh Parivar radicals razed to the ground the ancient Babri Mosque and built a temple dedicated to Rama.

    01/04/2015 INDIA
    Indian Jesuit backs Supreme Court decision against leaders behind Babri Masjid demolition
    The highest court in the land issues notices to leading members of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The latter had been acquitted on charges of “criminal conspiracy” in connection with the violence of 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. For Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, we need to “ensure that the generations to come will be able to live without fear in a free, tolerant and pluralistic India".

    22/09/2010 INDIA
    No to more violence over Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid, Hindu leader says
    Trepidation grows as the ruling on the Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya approaches. A rising leader in the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party tries to reassure, saying that shared progress, not religious issues, is the goal.

    18/10/2013 INDIA
    1200 Hindu extremists arrested over plans for illegal demonstration in Ayodhya
    The police deployed 2 thousand agents in the area where the Babri Masjid ( mosque of Babar ) once stood, whose destruction 21 years ago sparked bloody clashes between Hindus and Muslims across India . The extremist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP ) today convoked an unauthorized demonstration to demand the reconstruction of the temple of Ram.

    23/03/2007 INDIA
    Hindu fundamentalists slam plan to pay additional compensation to victims of Gujarat riots
    India’s central government wants to provide additional aid to victims of the 2002 Gujarat massacre, but the decision draws sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party which accuses the government of trying to buy Muslim votes in an upcoming state election.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.