11 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/11/2017, 15.24

    EU - ISRAEL - PALESTINE

    Demolitions in the West Bank: since 2009, more than one million euros of European funds lost



    In 2017, 330 have been dismantled or seized, 72 of which fund by the European Union. 60% in East Jerusalem. Over 500 Palestinian displaced, 290 of whom children. Only  1% of requested building permits are approved.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews) – Between 2009 and 2017, the European Union has lost 1,2 million euros invested in West Bank structures, which have been demolished or seized by Israel, according to a six-month report published by the Office of the European Union Representative in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

    The report states that from March to August 2017, over 150 Palestinian owned structures were impacted by demolition, seizure, sealing off, or eviction throughout the occupied West Bank; 60% of which in East Jerusalem. The total number of affected structures since the beginning of 2017 has therefore gone up to 330, resulting in the displacement of over 500 Palestinians including 290 children.

    Of the structures, 72 were funded by the EU or EU Member States (EUMS), with a valuable loss of 240.000 €. For the six-month reporting period concerns about 19 structures for a value of nearly 130,000 €.  A further 100 EU funded structures worth over 700,000€ were also placed under threat of demolition since the beginning of year.

    Demolitions, confiscations and seizures are executed by the Israeli authorities on the grounds that the structures have been erected without building permits.  But as stated in July by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), it is “virtually impossible” to obtain such permits: for the past years approximately only 1% of the building permits requested by Palestinians in Area C (under Israeli control, close to settlements and military outposts) were granted; meaning 16 from 1,253 applications.

    In August, The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah expressed “strong concern” in a statement for the demolition and seizure of education facilities, like the Jubbet al-Dibh school (Bethlehem district), later “illegally” re-built by activists.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    israel
    palestine
    jerusalem
    east jerusalem
    european union
    west bank
    demolitions
    seizures











    See also

    06/04/2011 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    Mild criticism for new Jewish housing in Jerusalem and West Bank
    EU foreign policy chief Ashton and UN envoy mildly rebuke Israel’s decision. Under international law, settlements are illegal and could compromise the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

    05/08/2011 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    900 more homes for Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem
    Already 9 000 settlers in Har Homa. With its development, the area of Bethlehem will be cut off from East Jerusalem, making the creation of a Palestinian state even more difficult. There is also environmental damage: Har Homa (Abu Ghnaim) was a wooded area, now destroyed by building development.

    14/04/2016 13:47:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Israel’s government gives go-ahead to more than 200 new units in the West Bank

    Israeli NGO Peace Now reports that 674 new units have been approved so far this year. For the NGO’s spokesperson Hagit Ofran, the government is promoting construction “quietly and behind the scenes”. Mahmoud Abbas appeals to the UN and stresses the "urgent" need for a resolution.



    03/12/2009 PALESTINE – ISRAEL
    Thousands of East Jerusalem Palestinians lose their residency permit
    HaMoked, a human rights organisation that includes Israelis and Palestinians, accuses the Israeli government of trying to limit Jerusalem’s Palestinian population to preserve its Jewish majority.

    06/02/2014 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Israel approves 500 new homes in West Bank
    The apartment blocks slated for in Har Homa , Neve Yaakov and Pisgat Zeev settlements in East Jerusalem . Since August 2013, the government has granted more than 4 thousand permits for housing lots.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.