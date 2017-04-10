|
|
04/14/2017, 19.30
EGYPT
Despite concerns, churches are full, says Egyptian Catholic Church spokesman
Fr Rafic Greiche describes the situation in the country as "calm". Christians "are not intimidated" and flock to church. Liturgical services continue, but other events have been cancelled. The victims are remembered. Western Christians are asked to visit as pilgrims and tourists. The attacker in Tanta has been identified. Al-Sisi reiterates commitment to the anti-terror struggle.
News feed
