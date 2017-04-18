|
Geographic areas
IRAQ
Despite the danger of attacks, millions of Shia pilgrims visit the Imām Mūsā shrine
Masses of Shias commemorate the martyrdom of the seventh imam at the Al-Kādhimiya shrine, bringing the Iraqi capital to a standstill. Despite fears, no attacks or serious accidents have taken place. For the Chaldean Patriarch, the government has ensured “safe celebrations". The attempt to "national reconciliation" continues.
