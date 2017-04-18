25 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/25/2017, 15.29

    IRAQ

    Despite the danger of attacks, millions of Shia pilgrims visit the Imām Mūsā shrine



    Masses of Shias commemorate the martyrdom of the seventh imam at the Al-Kādhimiya shrine, bringing the Iraqi capital to a standstill. Despite fears, no attacks or serious accidents have taken place. For the Chaldean Patriarch, the government has ensured “safe celebrations". The attempt to "national reconciliation" continues.

    Baghdad (AsiaNews) – Religious celebrations in Iraq have been marred by attacks and terror in the recent past. The most recent event has seen the authorities do their utmost to protect believers and others.

    "The government was keen to ensure security during the celebration. With this in mind, it cordoned off streets and roads in the capital,” Card Louis Raphael Sako said.

    Speaking to AsiaNews about the major Shia celebration, the Chaldean Patriarch noted that “This shows that when there is the will, there is a way to prevent acts of violence.” In fact, "Streets and roads have been blocked to ensure that celebrations go off in complete security.”

    “At present,” he explained, “[Islamic State] militants are involved in the battles of Mosul and Anbar, where they have concentrated their efforts. It is more difficult for them to organise attacks elsewhere.”

    Still, although “Fighting is raging over there, nothing is certain as to when and how it will end. The Islamic State still controls some territory."

    Over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims visited Baghdad’s Al-Kādhimiya Mosque, which contains the tomb of seventh Twelver Shī‘ah Imām Mūsā al-Kādhim, to mark his martyrdom.

    The main ritual ceremony was held on Sunday in the week-long event with worshippers gathering at the shrine in Al-Kāẓimiyyah, a northern district of the Iraqi capital.

    Masses of pilgrims travelled to Baghdad to take part in one the most important Shia celebrations in Iraq. Some estimate at least six million visitors during this period. Over the last few years, the event has grown in size, to the point that the Iraqi capital becomes paralysed.

    Despite security threats, some pilgrims walked the streets beating their head and chest; others carried the symbolic coffin of the imam. Many tried to touch the latter until the end of the procession when it reached the shrine.  

    According to Shia tradition, Imām Mūsā was imprisoned in Baghdad and was killed by poisoning on orders of Abbasid Caliph Hārūn Ar-Rašīd.

    The government took huge security measures in the capital against possible attacks from the Islamic State group or lone wolves. For the radical Sunni group, Shias are heretical, a privileged target in recent years.

    To reduce the possibility of attacks and allow people to reach the shrine, Baghdad’s main roads and intersections were closed. Vehicular traffic was banned for days.

    Some pilgrims, especially from southern Iraq, reached the capital after walking for days.

    An incident on Sunday morning illustrates the tensions and concerns. One elderly man was killed and 250 of Shia Muslim pilgrims were injured in a stampede when people panicked as a result of rumors that a suicide bomber was about to blow himself up.

    According to witnesses, a visitor began to tear his clothes after losing his daughter in the crowd, making the pilgrims believe he was a bomber trying to detonate his explosive vest. Scores of people, including children and elders, were injured in the stampede.

    "It is clear that the government was set on safe celebrations,” Card Sako said. “Government leaders want to show that they can ensure security ahead of upcoming elections” (municipal in September and parliamentary in 2018).  

    Also, “Politicians have learnt from 14 years of violence. There is now a greater commitment to national reconciliation. But much will depend on the outcome of the Mosul battle."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iraq
    shia celebration
    pilgrimage
    attacks
    terrorism
    security
    louis sako
    chaldean patriarch
    islamic state











    See also

    08/06/2011 BANGLADESH
    Bangladeshi Premier to keep Islam as state religion
    Sheikh Hasina wants to keep the 2007 amendment to the original secular constitution, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The Islamic parties most concerned about a return to the Charter of 1972, which bans parties based on religion.

    02/07/2015 EGYPT
    For Catholic Church, the Egyptian people is united in the fight against Jihadist terrorism
    For Fr Rafic Greiche, “Rather than fear, what dominates is a feeling of anger” over the state prosecutor’s assassination and the Sinai attack. At least 100 people die in the latter. For the spokesman of the Catholic Church, the prosecutor's death was obviously caused by police letting their guard down. For him external forces are trying to bring "instability" to the country.

    29/09/2006 VATICAN
    Cardinal Bertone meets diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See
    The newly-appointed Secretary of State calls on diplomats to work together to defend human dignity, religious freedom and peace.

    10/12/2009 INDIA
    Telangana, a new Indian state, is given go ahead
    It comprises 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The decision arrived at yesterday at midnight, while the leader KC Rao, champion of the cause, lay dying. Telangana Irredentism has lasted 50 years. Telangana is the poorest area. Concerns about possible divisions of other states of Indian Union.

    15/05/2008 PALESTINE - ISRAEL
    Christian ex-minister: It is time for the Palestinians to have their own state
    Joudeh Mourqos speaks on the 60th anniversary of the "catastrophe". The only Christian minister in the government headed by Hamas in 2006 emphasises the urgency of passing from words to actions, and of bringing about peace: Israel cannot negotiate and then maintain its checkpoints.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.