|
|
» 02/08/2017, 09.48
PHILIPPINES
Devastating fire on the outskirts of Manila. 15,000 people evacuated
A thousand houses destroyed at Compound Word. Only seven injured, no casualties. Three thousand families have lost everything
See also
12/07/2013 PHILIPPINES
Inferno in Manila, flames flare up in the shanty town
In the slum of Botanical Green at least one-third of the housing has been destroyed. The fire, which it seems broke due to a faulty gas cylinder, leaves hundreds of people homeless. The drama of the suburbs in the Philippine capital.
18/10/2008 PHILIPPINES
Caritas Manila launches "Community of hope" program against hunger
The 55th anniversary of Caritas Manila is being commemorated with celebrations and with a new program to aid those in need. Collection of things "no longer useful" to raise funds for aid. Tomorrow, 5,000 volunteers will clean the streets, as a sign of concern for society and solidarity.
21/01/2008 PHILIPPINES
Filipino Church against bill on abandoned children
A member of Congress proposes a law to depenalise the abandonment of children if the latter are left at government facilities. For Cardinal Rosales parents must instead take care of their children; he warns against society’s moral decay.
09/12/2014 PHILIPPINES
As typhoon Ruby leaves 27 dead in its passage across the Philippines, Caritas leads relief efforts
Most deaths occurred on the eastern island of Samar, where the typhoon made landfall with winds of up to 210 km/h. No damages to property or persons have been recorded in the capital. Catholic sources thank the Virgin because, yesterday, on her feast day, "she spared us from more suffering." Churches and seminars remain open for the displaced.
25/09/2014 PHILIPPINES
Manila, Card. Tagle calls for more aid to victims of natural disasters
The archbishop of the capital appeals to citizens to support Church aid for the victims of the recent tropical storm. Caritas Manila and parishes mobilize relief services. Nearly 200 thousand people still accommodated in shelters. The Cardinal: "We must help our brothers."
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
03/02/2017 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®