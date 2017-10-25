01 November 2017
    • » 10/31/2017, 09.06

    BANGLADESH

    Dhaka’s first online Catholic legal journal launches

    Sumon Corraya

    It's called Ayin Paramashi and is available online at www.ayinkanun.com. It provides free legal advice to couples in difficulty, over land issues and accidents. An initiative of Fr. Albert T. Rozario, Dhaka lawyer and coordinator of the legal aid group, ahead of pending visit by Pope Francis.

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) - In Bangladesh, the first Catholic online legal journal has been published. It is in Bengali and in just a week of life it has already become very popular. It's called Ayin Paramashi (legal assistance) and can be reached at www.ayinkanun.com. It is an initiative of Fr. Albert T. Rozario, a lawyer at Dhaka court and parish priest of Dharenda Catholic Church, who is offering his skills for free. Speaking to AsiaNews he states: "The purpose of the paper is to publish articles on marital problems, accidents, land-related issues and legal relevance. I write articles in Bengali so people can understand it more easily."

    The priest reports that since launching the site he had "a great deal of public opinion on the part of Catholics. Many have visited the web pages. Readers thank me. They write me an email and I answer them quickly. "

    Fr. Albert is a legal advisor to the archdiocese of the capital. He obtained a masters degree in London; has worked for the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace for several years; is coordinator of the legal assistance committee for the upcoming visit of Pope Francis [who will travel to Dhaka from 30 November to 2 December, ndr]. "People face many problems - he says - and they need legal assistance. In the past, several Catholics have asked for advice, even from other dioceses, such as Rajshahi, Dinajpur, and Khulna. That's why I realized that an online page could be the best solution."

    A Catholic woman who does not want to reveal her name reports that she has been married for three months and that difficulties have already arisen in the couple. "I read the Ayin Paramashi website and found several suggestions for my marriage problems. I thank Fr. Albert for his timely and valid initiative," she says.

    The priest's project is appreciated by other Catholic attorneys. John Gomes, a consultant to the Bangladesh Christian Lawyers Association, comments: "I appreciate and support the initiative. I hope more and more people take advantage of his journal. Fr. Albert did a really good job."
