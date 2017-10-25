|
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Dhaka’s first online Catholic legal journal launches
It's called Ayin Paramashi and is available online at www.ayinkanun.com. It provides free legal advice to couples in difficulty, over land issues and accidents. An initiative of Fr. Albert T. Rozario, Dhaka lawyer and coordinator of the legal aid group, ahead of pending visit by Pope Francis.
|
|
