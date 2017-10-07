|
|
» 10/14/2017, 10.12
BANGLADESH - VATICAN
di Sumon Corraya
Dhaka, Catholics prepare to welcome the pope 'nourishing the spirit'
Pope Francis will be in Dhaka from 30 November to 2 December 2017. In all parishes, the official prayer distributed of the apostolic journey. The faithful give what they can to help organize the event.
|
