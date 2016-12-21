|
|
» 12/28/2016, 10.23
BANGLADESH
Dhaka, anti-terrorism forces foil Christmas attack on a Catholic church
The target was the Holy Spirit parish in the Banani neighborhood. The officers arrest members of the "New Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh". For months, the terrorist group was rebuilding the leadership decimated by successive arrests after Dhaka massacre.
See also
24/02/2014 BANGLADESH
Three Islamic terrorists escape following attack against police van
An outlawed Islamist group, the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, attacked a police van carrying some of their jailed leaders. A police constable and an escaped prisoner died in the subsequent gunfight. The other two are still at large. The country is now under high alert.
25/01/2007 BANGLADESH
Three death sentences for August 2005 bombings
The three men sentenced to death are top in the Islamic group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh. There are growing doubts about the authorities’ real commitment to the anti-terrorism battle. The notorious Bangla Bhai, captured last year, is waiting for his execution, but in a villa.
12/04/2007 BANGLADESH
Ex-Bangladesh PM charged in killings
Caretaker government’s law enforcement drive reaches Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina. The country’s powerful army is bent on wiping the slate clean of the major political parties with tacit Indian and US support.
01/07/2016 22:33:00 BANGLADESH
Scores of hostages held in a Dhaka café frequented by foreigners
Police say that “derailed youths” shouting “Allah is great” shot their way into a coffee shop in the capital’s diplomatic district. This comes after a wave of violent attacks and murders against Bangladesh’s non-Muslims. Police call for CCTV cameras in every place of worship.
27/07/2016 10:29:00 BANGLADESH
Killed militants linked to Dhaka massacre terrorists
The capital's police chief said that the two terrorist groups have many similarities. They were all young and belonging to good families. University cards found in the apartment of the nine militants killed yesterday. Photos of young people spread on social media to facilitate recognition.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANChinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity
For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.
VATICAN - CHINAThe Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
TOP10
22/12/2016 VATICAN " CHINA
23/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
21/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MYANMAR
21/12/2016 PAKISTAN
21/12/2016 KYRGYZSTAN " INDIA
21/12/2016 BANGLADESH
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®