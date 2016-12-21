28 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/28/2016, 10.23

    BANGLADESH

    Dhaka, anti-terrorism forces foil Christmas attack on a Catholic church



    The target was the Holy Spirit parish in the Banani neighborhood. The officers arrest members of the "New Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh". For months, the terrorist group was rebuilding the leadership decimated by successive arrests after Dhaka massacre.

    Dhaka (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The anti-terrorism forces have foiled an attack on a Catholic church in the capital, planned for Christmas Day. This was revealed by a police officer, who reports the arrest of members of the extremist group "New Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh" (Neo-JMB) who planned to plant suicide bombers in the Holy Spirit Church, in the Banani neighborhood.

    In view of Christmas, the government increased controls and security measures around 62 churches in Dhaka. The arrest of the militants took place on December 24 in a house in Ashkona, but details of the operation were leaked yesterday. The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) group arrested the new leader of the terrorist group, Moinul Islam alias Abu Musa, along with other accomplices.

    CTTC chief Monirul Islam, told the Dhaka Tribune that the apartment was used as a refuge by the bombers. Inside documents and papers were found that delineate the attack mode, which would have included a woman.

    The agents reveal that the group was reorganizing its leadership, after its leaders were gradually decimated in raids following the massacre of foreigners on July 1 last at the Holey Artisan Bakery Cafe in Dhaka. Now investigations are concentrated on tracking down sources of funding and other likely supporters.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Bangladesh
    Dhaka
    attack
    foiled
    Christmas
    New
    leadership
    Jamaatul
    Mujahideen
    terrorists
    Bangladesh











    See also

    24/02/2014 BANGLADESH
    Three Islamic terrorists escape following attack against police van
    An outlawed Islamist group, the Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, attacked a police van carrying some of their jailed leaders. A police constable and an escaped prisoner died in the subsequent gunfight. The other two are still at large. The country is now under high alert.

    25/01/2007 BANGLADESH
    Three death sentences for August 2005 bombings
    The three men sentenced to death are top in the Islamic group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh. There are growing doubts about the authorities’ real commitment to the anti-terrorism battle. The notorious Bangla Bhai, captured last year, is waiting for his execution, but in a villa.

    12/04/2007 BANGLADESH
    Ex-Bangladesh PM charged in killings
    Caretaker government’s law enforcement drive reaches Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina. The country’s powerful army is bent on wiping the slate clean of the major political parties with tacit Indian and US support.

    01/07/2016 22:33:00 BANGLADESH
    Scores of hostages held in a Dhaka café frequented by foreigners

    Police say that “derailed youths” shouting “Allah is great” shot their way into a coffee shop in the capital’s diplomatic district. This comes after a wave of violent attacks and murders against Bangladesh’s non-Muslims. Police call for CCTV cameras in every place of worship.



    27/07/2016 10:29:00 BANGLADESH
    Killed militants linked to Dhaka massacre terrorists

    The capital's police chief said that the two terrorist groups have many similarities. They were all young and belonging to good families. University cards found in the apartment of the nine militants killed yesterday. Photos of young people spread on social media to facilitate recognition.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.