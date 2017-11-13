|
BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Sumon Corraya
Dhaka, over 8,000 police to ensure security for Pope Francis’ visit
The pontiff will arrive in the capital on November 30. At least 550 Catholic volunteers do training courses to support police. CCTV installed. All events will be monitored and each participant checked.
