17 November 2017
    • » 11/17/2017, 13.58

    BANGLADESH - VATICAN

    Dhaka, over 8,000 police to ensure security for Pope Francis’ visit

    Sumon Corraya

    The pontiff will arrive in the capital on November 30. At least 550 Catholic volunteers do training courses to support police. CCTV installed. All events will be monitored and each participant checked.

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) - More than 8,000 police officers will guarantee the security of Pope Francis during his upcoming visit to Bangladesh from November 30 to December 2. State agents will be assisted by 550 Catholic volunteers, who are doing training courses to learn surveillance techniques. Catholic police inspector Amol Aldo Lucas Gomes, a member of RAB (police) who is also member of Security and Volunteers Organizing Committee of Papal Visit to Bangladesh 2017 tells AsiaNews: "There are no threats and the government is addressing the issue of security as a priority aspect. "

    Bangladesh is an Islamic majority country. There have been several episodes of terrorism against Christians and Westerners in the last two years. For this reason, security is one of the top priorities for both government and ecclesiastical hierarchies.

    The Catholic policeman reports that Dhaka's authorities "will give Pope Francis the same alert level as for US presidents. We are looking at all the possible incidents that might happen. The cops will be deployed every 10 meters and there will be checks at the entrance to every event."

    Jhumur Gomes, a Catholic volunteer who is doing the training course, says: "It is my job to do all I can for the safety of the Holy Father and those who will attend the events. The internship has made me more aware and dedicated. We are ready to make the visit fruitful and successful. "

    Nirmol Rozario, Coordinator of the Security Committee, adds: "The visit of the Pope is our visit. We will guarantee security at any cost. The government has assured us. " He also chairs the Bangladesh Christian Association and argues that Catholics are working "in a joint manner. Video surveillance cameras have been installed in all places. Each participant will be assigned a secret code. Anyone who is not registered will not be able to come in. "

    In all, 500 Muslim, 250 Hindu, 130 Buddhist, and 200 Protestant leaders will attend the inter-religious and ecumenical meeting for peace in the Archbishopric garden. "Fanatics will not be admitted," concludes Rozario.
