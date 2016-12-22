|
BANGLADESH
Dhaka, production resumes after textile strike. 1,500 workers laid off
The workers had been on strike for two weeks over wage increase. The sector risked collapse, 59 companies forced to stop machines. 80% of the garments for foreign market.
See also
21/12/2016 17:48:00 BANGLADESH
As garment workers strike in Dhaka, 59 companies shut down production
About 150,000 workers have been on strike for almost ten days, demanding higher wages to keep up with rising prices. Their demands, however, are likely to “put many employers out of business.” Their cause is just, but “it should not be overdone”.
21/05/2013 BANGLADESH
Dhaka, 50 injured in clashes between textile workers and police
At least 7 thousand workers of 20 companies in the sector took to the streets to demand the minimum wage increase (to 103 dollars a month). The highway linking the capital to Tangail blocked in protest. The intervention of the police to disperse the demonstration. Accusations traded over responsibility for the violence.
06/05/2013 BANGLADESH
PIME priest in Bangladesh: Rana Plaza teaches that profit cannot be everything
A letter from Bangladesh from Fr. Quirico Martinelli on the young girls linked to PIME (Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions) who died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza: they were Perpetua, Sikha, Sefali, Fojila and Mosuma. "We hope that this tragedy will serve as a warning."
27/12/2013 CAMBODIA
Phnom Penh: arrests and injuries in clashes between police and textile workers
The workers are demanding a doubling of salaries, from the current 80 to 160. So far they have been offered 15 dollars extra, as of April 2014. Anti-government protesters in solidarity with the workers. Opposition Leader: We stand with workers.
12/06/2006 BANGLADESH
Opposition "besieges" Dhaka, more than 500 people hurt
Opposition parties take to the streets demanding new electoral law and expulsion of Islamic fundamentalists from government, threatening to boycott upcoming elections. Prime Minister orders preventive arrests and deploys 18,000 policemen and paramilitary forces.
|
