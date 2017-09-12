|
|
» 09/18/2017, 14.16
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Dhaka, the Good Shepherd exhibition attracts hundreds of Hindus and Muslims (Photo)
More than 300 spectators admired the watercolors of Adward Arther, a young Baptist Christian. A Hindu visitor: "The most important element of the Christian religion is love of God and of his Son for humanity." A Muslim: "Christ who came to earth for our salvation."
See also
09/07/2016 11:43:00 BANGLADESH
Isis video-threat: One of the jihadists is a famous talent show singer
The man is called Tahamid Rahman Shafi and is the son of a former Commissioner of the Electoral College. He studied at prestigious schools and had gained fame thanks to his "melodies that won hearts". Parents and friends cannot understand his decision to join the Caliphate. "He dreamed of a future as a professional singer."
27/03/2008 BANGLADESH
Muslims and Christians to discuss letter of 138 Muslim intellectuals
For the first time in the country 35 Christian experts and 35 Muslim experts meet to dialogue. They were moved by the letter 138 Muslim intellectuals wrote to the Pope and Christian religious authorities. The event is scheduled for 18 April in Dhaka.
25/03/2017 12:57:00 BANGLADESH
Islamic State claims responsibility for attempted suicide attack at Dhaka international airport
The bomber blew himself as he tried to enter the airport carrying a bomb, dying “right away" in the blast. His identity remains unknown, but his fingerprints have been found. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government blames a local recently formed extremist group.
06/04/2010 BANGLADESH
Catholic worker centre open to Protestants and Muslims
The Jesus Worker Centre was set up in 1995 in an industrial district about 100 kilometres from the capital through the initiative of PIME missionaries. Hundreds of faithful meet there to pray and share their experiences. The centre’s long-term plans include serving as “ecumenical place”, with a church, a school, a medical dispensary and a technical centre.
30/07/2009 BANGLADESH
Muslims attack Hindus, ransack a temple and destroy four houses
The incident took place at night on 25 July. Five people were hospitalised because of their injuries. For Annie Halder, a local Catholic human rights activist, the episode highlights the deep sense of insecurity felt by religious minorities living in the largely Muslim country.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
13/09/2017 FRANCE " VATICAN
13/09/2017 SINGAPORE
12/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Punjab, Christian student killed, victim of religious racism
Shafique Khokhar
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
15/09/2017 VATICAN ORTHODOX
Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes. Moscow has a greater weight
Vladimir Rozanskij
13/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®