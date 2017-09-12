18 September 2017
    BANGLADESH

    Dhaka, the Good Shepherd exhibition attracts hundreds of Hindus and Muslims (Photo)

    Sumon Corraya

    More than 300 spectators admired the watercolors of Adward Arther, a young Baptist Christian. A Hindu visitor: "The most important element of the Christian religion is love of God and of his Son for humanity." A Muslim: "Christ who came to earth for our salvation." 

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) - Hundreds of people have visited the art exhibition on the "Good Shepherd" by Adward Arther, a young Christian artist of 23. The exhibition was set up at the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Dhaka from September 14 to 16. More than 70% of the spectators who admired the 16 watercolors on canvas were Hindus and Muslims.

    Speaking to AsiaNews some said  that they were "deeply touched" by the paintings. Among them, the Muslim Hasibul Hasan, who states: "I saw a canvas that showed Jesus on the Cross and other people walking on the axes of that cross. The title of the work is 'Path of Life'. [It symbolizes] Christ who came to earth for our salvation, but we have forgotten him despite of his having sacrificed himself for mankind. Therefore we should follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. "

    Adward Arther's works have been appreciated by over 300 visitors. The Christian belongs to the Gouripue Baptist Church in Mymensingh and he graduated with the honors from Dhaka's Fine Art college and obtained a six-year scholarship from Moscow. Speaking of what inspired him, he reports: "God is with us from the beginning. He cares for us, nourishes us, offers us a safe shelter, protects us, and saves us from harm. He loves us so much that He sacrifices himself to save us. Even if we sometimes do wrong, His love for us has no end. "

    Concerning the theme of the exhibition, the artist adds: "God is like a good shepherd who does everything to protect his flock. A good shepherd always takes care of his sheep. He nourishes and offers them shelter from danger, just as God does with us. " Out of a total of 16 paintings exhibited, he sold four of them and asks for prayers for the success of his artistic career.

    Sanjoy Chakraborty, Hindu, one of the young man’s teachers, believes that "the most important element of the Christian religion is love of God and of His Son for humanity. For this reason Jesus took on human appearances as the savior of mankind. With his paintings, the artist Adward wanted to remind the public of this love. " Palash Roy, also Hindu, comments: "The protagonist is Jesus who takes care of his sheep, protects and loves them until the sacrifice. I like these paintings very much ".

    Finally, Monkca Biswas, Catholic, appreciated the watercolor that "shows Jesus saving a sheep from evil and carrying it on his shoulders, because his shoulder are the safest place. This painting moved me. I understand that I owe more to Christ, for he is my God. "

    Mostra sul Buon Pastore a Dhaka
