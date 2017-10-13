|
|
» 10/20/2017, 13.20
BANGLADESH – VATICAN
Sumon Corraya
Dhaka, young Christians anxiously await Pope Francis’s visit
On 2 December more than ten thousand youth will attend the meeting with the pontiff at Notre Dame College. About 130,000 people will come together for the pastoral visit from all over the country. The coming of the pope "will help us later on".
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
Books
