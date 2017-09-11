15 September 2017
    • » 09/15/2017, 14.40

    BANGLADESH – VATICAN

    Dhaka: Catholics, Protestants and Muslims waiting with joy for Pope Francis

    Sumon Corraya

    The pastoral visit is set for 30 November to 2 December 2017. The local Church has set up ten multi-faith subcommittees whose members will meet the pontiff. Muslim politicians are looking forward to the visit. "I hope he will talk about the violence that women are forced to submit to,” said a government adviser. Protestants are helping to organise the visit.

    Dhaka (AsiaNews) – In Bangladesh, Catholics, Protestants and Muslims are wait wit joy for Pope Francis’s visit.

    The pontiff will be in Dhaka from 30 November to 2 December 2017, where he is expected by politicians and believers of all religions.

    For the occasion, the local Church organised a meeting yesterday, involving 45 leaders. Nirmal Rozario, president of the Bangladesh Christian Association, told AsiaNews that "Pope Francis is an extraordinary person. Those present stressed the importance of media to advertise the trip. Thus, the pope's message will reach all strata of the population."

    The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) promoted the event. Important individuals met in the capital to express all their closeness to the pope and reaffirm their availability to cooperate ahead of the imminent pastoral journey.

    "I welcome you,” Card Patrick D'Rozario, archbishop of Dhaka and CBCB president, told participants. “We are all gathered here for a special programme." He then gave the floor to other speakers who shared their hopes and views.

    Gowher Rizvi, historian and international affairs advisor to the prime minister, said that "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly wanted this visit, attended by people of all faiths. This is a beautiful thing."

    Dr Kamal Hossian, one of the authors of the country’s constitution, added: "The people of Bangladesh will learn the values ​​of the pope. With his visit, [we will] learn to respect each other."

    Hossain Zillur Rahman, a politician and legislator, and Abdul Moyeen Khan, member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, are also looking forward to welcoming the one called a "man of peace."

    Government advisor Rasheda K Chowdhury hopes that Pope Francis will also address the issue of violence against women.

    "I hope he will talk about the violence that women are forced to submit to, and encourage improvements in the conditions of marginalised women,” she said. “Pope Francis is very influential."

    "We are happy to welcome the pope,” said Bishop Paul Shishir Sarker, of the (Anglican] Church of Bangladesh. “For our part, as Protestants, we will contribute to the organisation" of the visit.

    Meanwhile, the local Church has set up ten subcommittees, with people from different religious background, who will take part in meetings with Francis.
