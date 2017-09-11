|
|
» 09/15/2017, 14.40
BANGLADESH – VATICAN
Sumon Corraya
Dhaka: Catholics, Protestants and Muslims waiting with joy for Pope Francis
The pastoral visit is set for 30 November to 2 December 2017. The local Church has set up ten multi-faith subcommittees whose members will meet the pontiff. Muslim politicians are looking forward to the visit. "I hope he will talk about the violence that women are forced to submit to,” said a government adviser. Protestants are helping to organise the visit.
|
|
