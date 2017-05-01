|
|
» 05/08/2017, 13.41
VIETNAM
Dinh La Thang, rising star of the Communist Party, removed from office
He is accused of "serious" violations and mismanagement as head of PetroVietnam. It is unusual for the Party to dismiss a sitting Politburo member. The Communist Party leader has launched an anti-corruption campaign. Some believe that recent high profile arrests and trials are the result of political infighting.
|
